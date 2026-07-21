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‘Start to rethink things’ - Argentina boss reacts to Lionel Messi & Emi Martinez international retirement rumours as World Cup winners mull over options after 2026 final defeat
Dispelling rumours and praising squad unity
Upon returning to his hometown of Pujato following Argentina losing 1-0 against Spain in Sunday's World Cup final, Scaloni spoke to TyC Sports to dispel rumours. While most of the squad enjoyed an open-top bus parade in Buenos Aires, Messi headed straight to Rosario.
When asked about social media theories regarding a viral speech from Messi, Scaloni replied: "I don't see networks. I know nothing. I have no idea what you are telling me." He firmly denied internal conflicts: "I can't believe what you are asking me. We are going another way, guys."
Scaloni added: "The important thing is that the boys have given their all, they have given a demonstration of character with this shirt and let's keep that. Hopefully tomorrow, when a player has to come to the National Team, he gives the same. Because it is a signal."
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Dealing with the heartbreak of defeat
Scaloni appreciated the fans who greeted the squad near the Ezeiza airport, stating: "The reception was impressive. It is hard to digest that you did not win, that is clear. As we carry the winning DNA, it is also good for us to know that we did not win and that in defeat we are also noble. Positive things can also be taken from defeat."
Meanwhile, Messi echoed this sentiment on Instagram after breaking down in tears at the MetLife Stadium. "The pain is very great and it is going to be hard for this wound to heal," he wrote. "With the good things: with the matches that we turned around giving everything and that will remain forever in memory, with the support of an entire country that, together with the work and effort of this group, led us to be, once again, among the best in the world."
Rethinking the future and flag controversy
With Emiliano Martinez and Messi facing uncertain international futures, Scaloni was pressed on his own continuity. "After a tournament like this with normal things, I think one starts to rethink things," he admitted.
"Until December we are here. The most important thing about all this is how things happened. The people knew how to understand that the team gave everything and then what happens later... the most important thing is always Argentina. Whether I am in or out of the position, the most important thing is this union, this connection." Scaloni also addressed a controversial flag displayed after the semi-final win over England, insisting: "I have no knowledge, they didn't tell us anything. I saw it like you."
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What comes next for Argentina?
Messi will now spend time resting with family before returning to club duty with Inter Miami. For the national team, Argentina have two friendly matches scheduled between September 21 and October 6. These upcoming fixtures will provide clarity on whether the veteran stars or Scaloni himself will continue representing the country on the road to the next tournament.
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