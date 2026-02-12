Serhat Pekmezci, the former Fenerbahce head of scouting credited with discovering Guler, has made startling allegations regarding the 20-year-old's treatment in the Spanish capital. Speaking to Sports Digitale, Pekmezci suggested that Guler is being systematically isolated within the squad.

"Arda Guler is being subjected to mobbing," Pekmezci stated, using a term often associated with workplace bullying and harassment in Europe. He clarified that while the player has not come to him directly to complain, the situation was predictable given the shark tank environment of the European champions. "It's not that he complained to me, but he knew this would happen. I told him to be patient."

The allegations paint a worrying picture of internal strife at Madrid. Since arriving in 2023, Guler has struggled to nail down a starting spot, a situation often attributed to injuries and competition. However, Pekmezci insists the issue is far more personal, claiming that a specific faction within the dressing room is actively working against the youngster.