Arda Guler is something else! Real Madrid starlet settles all-time classic Euro 2024 encounter with wonder strike as Turkey earn thrilling win over Georgia
Real Madrid's Arda Guler announced himself on the international stage with a cracking strike as Turkey beat Georgia in a barnstorming 3-1 victory.
- Turkey edge Georgia in thrilling 3-1 win
- Muldur, Guler & Akturkoglu score for the Turks
- Mikautadze scores in Euros defeat