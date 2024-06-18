Arda Guler's Turkey beat GeorgiaGetty Images
Richard Mills

Arda Guler is something else! Real Madrid starlet settles all-time classic Euro 2024 encounter with wonder strike as Turkey earn thrilling win over Georgia

TurkiyeArda GulerGeorgiaTurkiye vs GeorgiaEuropean Championship

Real Madrid's Arda Guler announced himself on the international stage with a cracking strike as Turkey beat Georgia in a barnstorming 3-1 victory.

  • Turkey edge Georgia in thrilling 3-1 win
  • Muldur, Guler & Akturkoglu score for the Turks
  • Mikautadze scores in Euros defeat
