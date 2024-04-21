'Embarrassing' Antony slammed for goading Coventry players following FA Cup semi-final penalty victory with Brazilian warned he 'could be playing in the Championship next season'
Antony has been slammed for goading Coventry City's players following Manchester United's penalty shootout win in an FA Cup classic at Wembley.
- Man Utd beat Coventry 4-2 on penalties
- Game ends in 3-3 draw after extra-time
- Antony slammed for disrespectful celebrations