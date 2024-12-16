Antonio RudigerGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

Antonio Rudiger can't help himself! Real Madrid defender mocks Barcelona after shock LaLiga defeat

LaLigaA. RuedigerBarcelonaReal Madrid

Real Madrid defender was captured laughing at Barcelona's full-time result against Leganes after they lost 1-0 at home.

  • Rudiger mocked Barca
  • Catalans lost 1-0 to Leganes at home
  • Madrid just 1 point behind with a game in hand
