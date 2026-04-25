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'My office was right there... but nobody knocked!' - Antonio Conte explains why he's been left angry by Romelu Lukaku's latest actions
Conte hits out at Lukaku’s training ground actions
The legendary partnership between Conte and Lukaku appears to be heating up at Napoli. Following a dominant 4-0 win over Cremonese on Friday, Conte used his post-match press conference to call out the 32-year-old striker for failing to visit his office during a recent trip to the club's training facility.
Lukaku, who has been sidelined with a long-term hamstring injury, had been given permission to undergo rehabilitation in Belgium. However, after returning to Italy to meet with club directors, Conte confirmed he didn't come to see him. The Italian coach, who has been one of Lukaku's biggest supporter throughout his career, admitted that the omission "really disappointed" him.
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Conte reveals frustration over silence
Conte did not mince words when asked if he had held face-to-face talks with his star forward. While Lukaku met with members of the Napoli board, the manager was left waiting for a greeting that never arrived, leading to a public airing of grievances.
"I know one of our directors spoke to him, he came to the training ground, my office was right there… but nobody knocked on the door - and that really disappointed me because I would have expected a greeting, a message or something," Conte told reporters. "In these situations, the coach tries to understand everyone, but no one makes the effort to understand the coach."
A season of injury
On the pitch, a recurring hamstring issue sustained in August has limited Lukaku to just seven appearances this term, with his last match coming in early March. Despite the friction with Conte, Lukaku is reportedly training at high intensity to prove his fitness. With his contract at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona set to expire at the end of next season, the forward is desperate to salvage his campaign and secure a spot in the Belgium squad for the 2026 World Cup.
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World Cup dreams hang in the balance
The final weeks of the Serie A season will be a race against time for Lukaku. He must not only heal the rift with Conte but also provide the Belgian national team with evidence that he is match-ready for this summer's tournament in North America.
Positive talks were held between Lukaku and the Napoli hierarchy this week, but the manager's public criticism indicates that a private "knock on the door" will likely be required to mend the relationship. As the Partenopei look to close out the season strongly, all eyes will be on whether the veteran striker can make one final impact before the summer transfer window opens.