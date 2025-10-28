Getty
Antonio Conte will 'get the best' out of Rasmus Hojlund as Nicklas Bendtner tells ex-Man Utd forward he'll benefit from Napoli coach's 'killer mentality and relentless desire'
Hojlund resurging under Conte at Napoli
Hojlund’s time at Napoli has quickly become a story of redemption. After a disappointing season at United, where he managed just 10 goals in 52 appearances, the Danish striker’s move to Italy has reignited his career. Joining on loan in the summer, he has already scored four times in six matches, rediscovering the sharp movement and finishing touch that once made him one of Europe’s most exciting prospects.
The 22-year-old has adapted well to Conte’s high-intensity system, showing better link-up play, sharper pressing, and improved composure in front of goal. His resurgence has impressed the club hierarchy so much that they are now pushing to make his transfer permanent as early as January, despite the original clause that tied the €44 million (£38m/$51m) deal to Champions League qualification.
Hojlund’s current spell on the sidelines caused by a minor thigh injury has slowed his momentum, but he is expected to return in Napoli’s upcoming clash with Lecce, where fans hope to see him pick up where he left off.
- AFP
Bendtner hails Conte’s ‘killer mentality’ and winning culture
Few players know Conte’s methods better than Nicklas Bendtner, who played under him at Juventus during the 2012-13 season. The former Arsenal striker, who won his only league title that year, spoke glowingly about the Italian manager’s influence and believes his compatriot Hojlund will benefit enormously from working under him.
“I immediately thought he was a fantastic coach, very loyal and very honest," ex-Arsenal and Denmark striker Bendtner said in an interview with La Repubblica. "I admired his killer mentality and relentless desire to win. He knew how to get the best out of his players, and I think he can do the same today with my compatriot Rasmus Hojlund.”
Bendtner also reflected on his own short spell in Turin, admitting he regretted not being able to show more under Conte’s leadership.
“I really enjoyed my time at Juventus, but unfortunately, I had an injury at a very unfortunate time that kept me out for much of the season. I would have liked to stay longer and prove myself more, because I felt we were a really good fit, Juventus and I.”
Conte’s system proving a good fit for Hojlund
The ex-United strikers' athleticism, pressing instinct, and direct approach make him an ideal fit for Conte’s vertical, fast-paced brand of football. Under Conte, Hojlund has looked sharper in transition and more confident attacking space between defenders. His early success alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Scott McTominay reflected how seamlessly he has slotted into Gli Azzurri's dynamic frontline. However, De Bruyne’s recent thigh injury sustained while scoring a penalty against Inter has disrupted that partnership, forcing Conte to rethink his attacking combinations.
Still, Hojlund’s impact has been enough to convince both clubs to move quickly. The Partenopeiand the Red Devils are already in talks to finalise a permanent deal in January, a move that would allow the Premier League side to move on and the Serie A outfit to secure their long-term striker.
- Getty
What’s next for Hojlund and Napoli
Hojlund has already resumed training and is expected to be back in action soon, with Serie A leaders Napoli carefully managing his return. His comeback will be crucial as the team navigates a busy run of fixtures in the Italian top flight and the Champions League, where they hope to cement their place among the continent’s elite.
Conte’s belief in structure, mentality, and tactical discipline could prove invaluable for Hojlund’s development. The Italian has a history of moulding forwards into complete players from Diego Costa and Romelu Lukaku to Lautaro Martínez and his track record suggests Hojlund could be next in line.
