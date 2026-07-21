AFP
'Immensely proud' Antonela Roccuzzo tells Lionel Messi he will 'always be the best' in heartfelt message to husband after Argentina's World Cup final defeat
World Cup heartbreak for Messi
Messi and Argentina suffered a heartbreaking end to their World Cup campaign after a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the final. Ferran Torres scored the only goal of the match as Albiceleste fell short, leaving Messi to endure another painful World Cup final defeat. The result could also mark the end of his appearances on football's biggest stage.
Roccuzzo heartfelt tribute
Messi's wife, Roccuzzo, responded with an emotional message celebrating her husband's career and character in the wake of the defeat.
"You will always be the best @leomessi," Rocuzzo wrote on Instagram. "Not just because of your talent, but because you never stopped being you. Because no matter what, you never give up, you always fight until the end and give it your all until the last second. That strength, that mentality, and that way of picking yourself up again and again is what make you unique."
A message beyond football
Roccuzzo also highlighted the example Messi continues to set both for his family and for supporters around the world.
"Thank you for teaching us every day that true success is built with hard work, sacrifice, perseverance and never losing the essence," she added. "You are the best role model for our children and an inspiration to millions of people."
She ended her tribute by writing: "I admire you more than words can express and I am immensely proud to walk through this life by your side. I love you so much."
- Getty Images
Looking ahead after defeat
While Argentina's World Cup campaign has ended in disappointment, Messi's legacy remains firmly intact despite the defeat to Spain. Whether this proves to be his final appearance at a World Cup remains to be seen, but Roccuzzo's message made clear that the result does nothing to change the admiration she - and millions of others - have for the Argentina captain.
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