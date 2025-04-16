Antoine GriezmannAFP
Parshva Shah

Antoine Griezmann and Atletico Madrid finally reach agreement on star's future amid transfer interest from MLS - with forward set for hefty pay cut next season

A. GriezmannAtletico MadridLaLigaMajor League Soccer

Antoine Griezmann is set to stay at Atletico Madrid albeit with a reduced salary, putting an end to speculation surrounding a move to MLS this summer.

  • Griezmann to stay at the Metropolitano Stadium
  • Atletico to offer new deal on reduced terms
  • Frenchman was linked with MLS move this summer
