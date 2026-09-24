'It's not in us!' - Anthony Gordon defends Thomas Tuchel and claims England 'DNA' can NEVER replicate Spain’s tiki-taka style

Gordon insisted that the tactical shortcomings against Argentina were part of a wider cultural issue, claiming English players cannot replicate the possession dominance seen in La Liga.

"I think culturally it's not just that tournament or that game where we couldn't control the game," Gordon said. "England as a nation, we don't have that strength like the Spanish, where we control games like they do. It's not in us, I'm not sure it's something that can be taught. I think playing in Spain, I can speak with an educated view, and the way they keep the ball is different. I'm not sure we can ever get that."

The winger noted that while English players understand the basics of possession, they lack the innate vision of their Spanish counterparts. "We know how to keep possession, but it's the decision-making of certain players in Spain which just isn’t a natural thing," he added. "I even look at some of the decisions they take on the ball sometimes and think, 'I'm not sure how you've seen that.' They’re definitely built differently."



