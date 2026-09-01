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FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Zaki

'It's a different level' - Anthony Gordon claims Premier League stars would struggle with La Liga demands after stunning Barcelona start

A. Gordon
Barcelona
Rayo Vallecano
Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano
LaLiga
Newcastle United
Premier League

Anthony Gordon has enjoyed a remarkable start to his Barcelona career following his transfer from Newcastle United. After providing his third assist in as many games during a 5-2 thrashing of Rayo Vallecano, the England winger highlighted the severe tactical differences between the Premier League and La Liga. Gordon believes Spanish football requires a level of intelligence that many English sides lack.

  • Gordon shines as Barcelona secure perfect start

    Flick's side maintained their flawless start to the season with a commanding 5-2 victory over Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou. Despite falling behind early on Monday night, the Blaugrana quickly found their attacking rhythm to secure three points. Raphinha and Lamine Yamal starred with two goals each, but Gordon's individual impact was equally impressive.

    The former Newcastle forward produced a sublime back-heel assist to set up Raphinha, bringing his tally to three assists in just three matches. His relentless pressure also forced an own goal from Rayo defender Florian Lejeune, also a former Magpies star. This capped off a stellar individual display that cements his rapid adaptation to life in Catalonia.


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    Intelligence over intensity

    Speaking after the match, Gordon explained how the chaotic nature of English football contrasts sharply with Spain's technical rigour. "I’m not going to deny that the Premier League is incredibly intense," he said, as quoted by SPORT. "The rhythm is relentless, there are physical battles everywhere, long band kicks, corner kicks and a lot of contact. That’s why many English players believe it is the best league in the world. They’re used to that kind of chaos."

    While acknowledging his fondness for England's top-flight division, he stressed that La Liga requires sharper focus. "I loved playing in the Premier League and it played a huge role in my development. But Spanish football demands a different level of tactical and technical intelligence," Gordon continued. "In England, sometimes intensity can cover up mistakes. You can miscontrol the ball and still recover by winning the next physical battle.

    "Here, a bad first touch or a lack of concentration on your positioning can punish you immediately. The spaces are smaller, the decisions have to be faster and everything must be cleaner."

  • Unlocking stubborn defences

    Gordon noted how Barcelona dismantled a stubborn Rayo setup through patient, positional play rather than direct physical force. "Football in Spain is different. Rayo retreated and tried to make the match difficult, something you also see in many mid-table Premier League teams," he added. "The difference is that we don’t just resort to long balls or relying on ball-to-ball plays. We moved the ball, Pedri found spaces between the lines, Lamine and the others created numerical superiority and patiently disarmed them with our football."

    The winger feels this tactical environment perfectly suits his profile, adding: "My speed becomes even more effective here because the movement around me creates opportunities and spaces, rather than everyone simply running forward in straight lines."

    He concluded with a stark assessment of how English sides might fare in Spain. "Some Premier League teams would have a hard time playing this style consistently because they may not have the patience or quality in the midfield that is required," he said. "That’s not disrespecting them, it’s just what I’ve noticed in my first games. There’s a different football intelligence here."


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    Flick's title charge gathers pace

    With three wins from three, Barcelona have firmly established themselves as early title contenders. Flick's offensive fluidity is already paying dividends, combining lethal wing play from Yamal and Raphinha with Gordon's direct threat and creativity.

    The Catalan giants now sit at the summit of La Liga with maximum points. They will look to maintain this momentum and further solidify their position as the team to beat in Spain, relying on the tactical intelligence that Gordon feels sets them apart.