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Anthony Elanga reveals what he learned from Cristiano Ronaldo at Man Utd - with Swedish winger proud to be sharing World Cup stage with all-time greats
Learning from Ronaldo
Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal secured a 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan on Tuesday. Speaking to the Sweden Herald, Elanga expressed his delight for his former Manchester United teammate.
Elanga praised the dedication of Ronaldo and revealed how much he benefited from their time together. When asked about playing at the same World Cup as Ronaldo, Elanga said: "I can learn a lot from them. Especially Ronaldo, who I played with at Manchester United. I learned a lot from him, on and off the pitch. It's a great honour to have played with him. I just wish he would continue like this." Elanga highlighted specific lessons: "How he is after training and stuff. How he handles his recovery. Lots of things."
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Respecting the greats
Despite his young age, Elanga deeply appreciates the longevity of the players who have dominated football for nearly two decades. Ronaldo is currently 41, while Lionel Messi turned 39 on Wednesday.
Elanga acknowledged the incredible physical condition required to compete at such an advanced age, noting his absolute respect for how Ronaldo continues to deliver on the international stage.
When asked if he plans to play until he is 41, Elanga replied: "We'll see. I'm only 24 now. You never know. When I'm 33? You never know."
Elanga also refused to pick a favourite between the two icons, urging fans to appreciate them by stating: "You have to enjoy it. I can't choose Ronaldo or Messi."
Stepping up for Sweden
Elanga has played a flexible role for Sweden under manager Graham Potter, scoring a superb goal against Netherlands to earn high praise from Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Reacting to the compliments, Elanga said: "It means a lot. I've had the opportunity to play with him in the national team. When he talks, you listen."
Elanga insists he is entirely happy to wait for his starting opportunities, relying on his faith. Elanga explained: "I have to be ready, take my chance when I get it. I have a lot of confidence in Graham, he knows what he's doing. Millions would like to be in my position, at a World Cup. We are 26 players, of course everyone wants to play. We trust Graham."
Discussing his daily Bible reading, Elanga added: "It gives me peace and patience. It helps me if I'm not allowed to play. Reading the Bible means a lot to me and it's advice I can give others to do as well."
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What comes next?
Sweden will now turn their focus towards a crucial World Cup fixture against Japan in the early hours of Friday morning. Elanga hopes to earn a starting position in Potter's side following his impressive substitute appearance. Meanwhile, Ronaldo and Portugal are preparing to face Colombia as they aim to secure the top spot in Group K and advance to the knockout stages.
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