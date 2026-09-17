Anthony Elanga injury update as Matthias Jaissle faces Newcastle squad crisis for Hull City clash

Newcastle United are facing an anxious wait to discover the extent of the injury suffered by Elanga. The 24-year-old, who has scored two goals in five appearances across all competitions this season, has become a focal point of Jaissle's tactical setup since the start of the campaign. His absence was deeply felt on Monday as the Magpies fell to a heavy 4-1 defeat at Elland Road.

Speaking to the media regarding the winger's status, Jaissle provided an update on the situation. 'Still not a real update on Anthony. I just spoke with him now. I think in the next 30 minutes he's in the MRI, so we'll get more clarity then and we hope that it's not that serious,' Jaissle said. 'It's sad after that great start he had, the team had. We counted on him, definitely, and the way we want to play, it's a key strength in our squad. But we want to stay positive also when he's out.'