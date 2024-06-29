Ansu FatiGetty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Ansu Fati not wanted! Barcelona tell young attacker he has no future under Hansi Flick with summer transfer imminent

BarcelonaAnsu FatiTransfersHans-Dieter FlickLaLiga

Barcelona are ready to sell Ansu Fati this summer as they informed the player that he has no future under new manager Hansi Flick.

  • Barcelona want Fati out this summer
  • Fati spent last season on loan at Brighton
  • Hansi Flick does not want the Spaniard in his squad
