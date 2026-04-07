Another Real Madrid talent Como bound? Cesc Fabregas eager to bring third academy star to Serie A after success of Nico Paz and Jacobo Ramon

This potential move is not an isolated incident but rather the continuation of a growing partnership between the Italian top-flight club and the Spanish giants. Fabregas has already found immense success by integrating former Blancos youngsters into his tactical setup. He has proven that the technical education provided at La Fabrica translates seamlessly to the rigorous demands of Serie A.

The youngster has thrived under this system, shining with four goals in 28 matches for Castilla. Furthermore, he has dominated in the UEFA Youth League, contributing two goals in just seven outings. By offering a clear pathway to professional football, the club have positioned themselves brilliantly.