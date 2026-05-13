Another managerial change at Nottingham Forest? After four bosses in one record-setting season the Reds ‘retain a strong interest’ in Premier League rival

Interestingly, when Silva took over at Olympiakos, he replaced fellow Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira, and a similar sequence could now unfold again at Forest. Current incumbent Pereira took over from Sean Dyche in February and has guided the club to Premier League safety, while also making a deep run to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Despite this relative success, TEAMtalk suggests that Marinakis is considering another managerial reshuffle this summer. This comes as a major surprise given that Forest have already cycled through four different managers during the current record-setting campaign, searching for the right formula to cement their top-flight status.