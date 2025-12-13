Another Arsenal injury blow! Ben White subbed within 30 minutes of Wolves clash after aggravating hamstring problem

Arsenal have suffered another injury blow after Ben White hobbled off in the first half of their Premier League clash with Wolves. The defender has been working his way back to fitness after various injuries but the 28-year-old could no longer continue around the half-hour mark after aggravating his hamstring. The Gunners have had a lot of bad luck in defence with injuries, and now that problem has gotten even worse.