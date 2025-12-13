AFP
Another Arsenal injury blow! Ben White subbed within 30 minutes of Wolves clash after aggravating hamstring problem
Arsenal injury woes continue
Arsenal have been hit by injuries to William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Cristhian Mosquera, among others, this season, and just when the former returned to the starting lineup on Saturday, the north London team have lost White to injury. The former Brighton man, who had started his fourth game in a row for the first time in a year after a spell of injuries, was replaced around the 30-minute mark by Myles Lewis-Skelly after appearing to hurt his hamstring.
More to follow.
