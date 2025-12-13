FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-WOLVESAFP
Richie Mills

Another Arsenal injury blow! Ben White subbed within 30 minutes of Wolves clash after aggravating hamstring problem

Arsenal have suffered another injury blow after Ben White hobbled off in the first half of their Premier League clash with Wolves. The defender has been working his way back to fitness after various injuries but the 28-year-old could no longer continue around the half-hour mark after aggravating his hamstring. The Gunners have had a lot of bad luck in defence with injuries, and now that problem has gotten even worse.

  • Arsenal injury woes continue

    Arsenal have been hit by injuries to William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Cristhian Mosquera, among others, this season, and just when the former returned to the starting lineup on Saturday, the north London team have lost White to injury. The former Brighton man, who had started his fourth game in a row for the first time in a year after a spell of injuries, was replaced around the 30-minute mark by Myles Lewis-Skelly after appearing to hurt his hamstring. 

    More to follow. 

