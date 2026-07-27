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'He has no ceiling!' - Angel Di Maria backs Lionel Messi to keep playing for 'many more years' after stellar 2026 World Cup with Argentina
Messi retirement talk dismissed
Di Maria has sent a clear message regarding the future of his long-time teammate Messi, following Argentina's emotional journey at the 2026 World Cup. Despite the veteran forward approaching his 40s, Di Maria believes that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is far from finished at the highest level of the game. Speaking after Rosario Central’s recent 2-1 defeat to Belgrano, the winger remained adamant that the captain still dictates his own destiny on the pitch.
"Leo has to keep going as long as he wants," the former Real Madrid and PSG forward said. "I think he can continue for many more years. At 39, he's shown that he's one of the best and that he can continue to be one of the best in history. He has no ceiling, there's nothing more for him."
These comments come at a critical time for the national team, especially after Leandro Paredes revealed that Messi viewed the 2026 World Cup final as his farewell to the international stage.
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Scaloni’s leadership remains vital
Beyond the future of the nation’s greatest ever player, Di Maria was also vocal about the importance of retaining Lionel Scaloni as head coach. Scaloni has presided over a golden era for the Albiceleste, securing four major trophies during his tenure, including the World Cup, two Copa Americas, and the Finalissima. Di Maria stressed that the manager is the anchor for the next generation of Argentine talent currently breaking into the senior squad.
"Scaloni is the leader of the national team, I hope he stays for everyone's sake," Di Maria added. "He's developing a good generation of young players who are coming through now, and every little bit helps. I hope he stays; it's his decision. Scaloni, better than anyone, knows what he wants, but obviously, as an Argentine, I'd like him to continue."
Pride in the journey
Di Maria explained his feelings for his teammates and the journey they'd undertaken over the years. Reflecting on the triumphs that preceded their recent setback, Di Maria noted that the current squad has already secured a permanent place in the pantheon of footballing greats.
“They deserve more than just applause for everything they've achieved and have continued to achieve," he added. "Beating England was the culmination of all that. For me, the World Cup ended there, and we gave the country its greatest joy, and that's the most beautiful thing for everyone."
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Handling World Cup heartbreak
To conclude, Di Maria also explained how he experienced the World Cup and what it meant to see the national team compete at the highest level. He said: "I suffered through every match, but in the end they drew on their inner strength and that's what led to victories. Finals are finals; sometimes you win, sometimes you don't. This time it wasn't our turn, but I think the lads did the national team proud."
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