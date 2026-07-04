AFP
Ange Postecoglou to manage Cristiano Ronaldo as ex-Tottenham boss' new permanent job is confirmed
Al-Nassr confirm Postecoglou appointment
The Saudi Pro League giants have officially turned to the Australian tactician to lead them into a new era. Following the departure of Jorge Jesus, who led the side to the league title, Al-Nassr moved quickly to secure the services of the former Premier League manager.
The club announced the news via social media, signalling their intent to maintain their dominance in the region.
The social media announcement from the club’s official account featured the caption: "It's official: Mr. Ange Postecoglou is the new Head Coach of [Al-Nassr]. He signed a contract for two seasons."
The deal sees Postecoglou return to the dugout for the first time since his ill-fated stint in the East Midlands, providing him with a high-profile platform to rebuild his reputation alongside one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.
- Getty Images Sport
Moving on from Nottingham Forest nightmare
Postecoglou arrives in Riyadh looking to put a difficult chapter behind him. The 60-year-old’s last role at Nottingham Forest lasted just 39 days, a period he recently described as "brutal." During his short tenure at the City Ground, he failed to secure a single victory in eight matches, eventually leading to a swift dismissal by the club's hierarchy.
Reflecting on the day he was fired, Postecoglou recalled the chaotic scene: "It was brutal. I was in the coaches' room. I knew it could come any day, but they sacked me straight after the game. I hadn't done the presser yet, but the press knew. I was walking into the corridors. I wanted to leave; otherwise I was going to do something I regret. I wanted to get out of there."
A track record of silverware
Despite the setback at Forest, Postecoglou was chosen for the Al-Nassr role due to his extensive history of winning trophies. He famously ended Tottenham Hotspur’s long-standing trophy drought by guiding them to a Europa League triumph over Manchester United in Bilbao. His CV also boasts five trophies from his time at Celtic, where he secured a domestic treble in Scotland.
This pedigree for success saw him preferred over other high-level candidates for the vacancy in Riyadh. Reports indicate that he beat out competition from current Portugal national team manager Roberto Martinez to land the role.
- Getty
Managing the Ronaldo factor
The biggest challenge facing Postecoglou will be managing Ronaldo, who remains the focal point of the Al-Nassr project. The Portuguese superstar continues to be the face of the Saudi Pro League, and Postecoglou must figure out how to integrate his system with the veteran forward's specific requirements on the pitch.
Postecoglou has spent the summer working as a television pundit for ITV during the World Cup, but he will now pivot back to daily coaching duties. With a two-year contract in hand, he has a defined window to bring his brand of football to the Middle East and ensure that Ronaldo’s final years in professional football are decorated with further silverware in the gold and blue of Al-Nassr.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting