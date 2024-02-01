Andrey Santos moves again! Chelsea send Brazilian starlet out on loan to Strasbourg after failed spell at Nottingham Forest

James Hunsley
Andrey Santos Chelsea 2023-24Getty Images
ChelseaAndrey SantosTransfersPremier LeagueLigue 1Strasbourg

Chelsea have confirmed that Andrey Santos will join Ligue 1 side Strasbourg on loan following his recall from Nottingham Forest last month.

  • Santos joins Strasbourg on loan
  • Second move away from Blues since joining in summer
  • Brazilian enjoyed torrid spell at Forest

