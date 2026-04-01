Ex-Inter star addresses 'truly strange' Romelu Lukaku feud with Napoli and calls for 'understanding' amid striker's mental struggles

The relationship between Lukaku and Napoli reached a breaking point during the March international break. Despite withdrawing from the Belgium squad, the 32-year-old failed to report back to Italy as expected, opting instead to remain in Antwerp. The former Chelsea and Inter striker reportedly underwent rehabilitation at a specialised clinic a development that sparked significant tension with his club.

Ranocchia, who shared a dressing room with the Belgian at San Siro, has expressed his bewilderment at the current breakdown in communication. Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss, he said: "A strange piece of news, truly strange. Now, I don't know - we also need to understand the various reasons, given that he explained a bit," highlighting the bizarre nature of the conflict.