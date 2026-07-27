(C)GettyImages
Andrea Pirlo confirms he is 'no longer a candidate' to become Italy manager after betting company ties come to light
A dream appointment turns sour
Pirlo had emerged as the clear frontrunner to lead the Azzurri rebuild after high-profile targets like Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti distanced themselves from the role. Reports had even suggested that Pirlo agreed a four-year contract worth €1.5 million per season to take the reigns. However, the move has now sensationally collapsed, leaving the FIGC searching for a new direction just as they appeared to have found their man. The 47-year-old's candidacy was spearheaded by the FIGC’s technical director Paolo Maldini and special advisor Leonardo, both of whom were keen to bring their former AC Milan team-mate into the fold.
- Getty Images
The betting controversy explained
The primary hurdle proved to be Pirlo’s role as a global brand ambassador for the Russian betting firm Fonbet. With Italy enforcing strict regulations regarding the advertising and promotion of gambling entities, his association with the company created a massive conflict of interest for a state-linked position. Pirlo broke his silence in a statement posted on Instagram Story after learning he was no longer under consideration for the position.
"Out of respect for the institutions, the federation and everybody involved, I have chosen to remain silent until now," Pirlo wrote in a statement. "However, after learning last night that I am no longer a candidate for the Italy national team head coach position, I feel it is necessary to clarify a few points.
"Over the past few days, I have watched with great bitterness as the debate regarding my name and the possibility of my taking on the role of Italy national team head coach unfold.
"Throughout my career, first as a player and then as a coach, I have always performed my duties within full respect of the laws of the countries I have worked in and the contracts I signed.
"The professional collaboration that is the subject of recent controversy came about as part of my working experience in the United Arab Emirates and is exclusively of a commercial and sporting nature."
Pirlo rejects political interpretation of his business ties
The 2006 World Cup winner insisted there was no political significance behind his commercial partnership and criticised attempts to portray it otherwise.
Pirlo continued: "Attributing political meaning to this collaboration means attributing convictions to me that I have never expressed and that I do not hold... It is regrettable that a decision based on sporting grounds was quickly dragged into a public debate that ended up attribution motives and intentions to my name that never existed. My love for Italy does not depend on a job."
- Getty Images Sport
What next for the Azzurri?
The sudden collapse of the Pirlo deal leaves Maldini and the FIGC in a difficult position. The federation had originally planned an internal meeting for Tuesday which many expected to be the platform for an official unveiling. Instead, they must now restart their search from scratch with the UEFA Nations League campaign looming.
Despite the "bitterness" expressed in his statement, Pirlo was careful to maintain his relationship with the federation's top brass. "I wish to thank Maldini and Leonardo for the respect and faith that they showed in me," he added. "I know their competence, their seriousness, and the love that they have always dedicated to Italian football."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting