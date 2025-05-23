'A lion can slip but he never falls' - Andre Onana's brother defends Man Utd stopper after Europa League final heartbreak as he insists goalkeeper remains one of the best in the world
Andre Onana's brother defended the Manchester United stopper after their Europa League final heartbreak against Tottenham in Bilbao.
- Man Utd were beaten by Tottenham in the Europa League final
- Onana has been under scrutiny for several costly errors
- However, his brother continues to have faith in his abilities