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Andoni Iraola speaks out on Alexis Mac Allister's future amid Real Madrid links & gives update on Liverpool's 'obvious' transfer priorities
Addressing the Mac Allister speculation
Mac Allister has two years remaining on his current contract, but is frequently mentioned with a move to Madrid as a potential destination. Iraola has made his stance clear regarding the future of Mac Allister, and has been quick to praise the midfielder's impact on Merseyside.
Following a heavy workload that saw him reach the World Cup final with Argentina, Mac Allister is set to rejoin the Liverpool squad after the break. "I think Alexis has been one of the best players of the club last year and has done a very good World Cup," Iraola said. "It is normal that other clubs want our best players, our good players, it always happens in other markets. But I want to, also as other clubs want, I want to keep my good players. Probably I'm looking forward more to signing new players than the ones we have here."
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Iraola identifies 'obvious' transfer needs
While the focus remains on keeping hold of key assets, Iraola was remarkably candid about the "obvious" need for new faces following several high-profile exits. The departures of Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, and Ibrahima Konate have left significant holes in the first-team structure.
The search for a new wide man appears to be the primary concern for the recruitment staff. Iraola noted: "I think it is difficult to say a number. When the market is open, you have to be always open to new options to improve the squad.
"There are obvious situations where we need to sign players. Winger for example, we definitely need to sign a winger, but there are other situations where we will have to analyse what the market gives you, what is the cost, how we also see the players we have."
Managing the injury list
In addition to the defined search for a winger, the Liverpool boss is carefully monitoring his current squad depth, which has been stretched by lingering fitness issues. Iraola suggested that his tactical approach to the remaining weeks of the window will be influenced by how quickly certain players return to full training.
"We have some tricky positions where we have injured players that we trust, but it is still not the ideal situation, so it will depend on a lot of things," the coach explained.
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Pre-season preparations in the United States
The Reds are currently based in the United States for their Premier League pre-season tour, a crucial period for Iraola to implement his philosophy and integrate new signings Jeremy Jacquet and Victor Munoz. The tour provides a platform for the squad to build match fitness and for the coaching staff to evaluate the technical levels of the younger players before deciding on further recruitment. Liverpool's American schedule includes fixtures against Sunderland, Leeds United, and Wrexham. It remains to be seen when Mac Allister returns to the squad to begin his preparations for the new season.
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