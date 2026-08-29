'It has taken ages!' - Furious Iraola slams fourth official over board blunder before Forest penalty

The sequence of events leading to the penalty only served to heighten the tension on the Liverpool bench. As Williams darted behind the backline, Alisson's sliding challenge caught the wing-back just as he lifted his shot wide of the target. Referee Samuel Barrott pointed to the spot, a decision that Iraola questioned alongside his complaints regarding the administrative delay.

Discussing the incident with BBC Match of the Day, Iraola explained his perspective on the foul and the surrounding circumstances. 'With the penalty, the situation has already finished when the contact appears. And it's not an aggressive contact,' he stated. 'But more than this we complained about the subs. We had to wait about three minutes. He was having an issue with the board, I don't know if it was not working, but we definitely wanted to do the subs the last two or three stoppages before the goal. It wasn't just that reason but everything helps.'