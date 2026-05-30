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Andoni Iraola to be named next Liverpool manager as Reds to move quickly after sacking Arne Slot
Liverpool move swiftly after managerial change
Liverpool have decided to part ways with Slot after a season that failed to meet expectations at Anfield. The Dutchman leaves with immediate effect after a campaign in which the Reds struggled to establish consistent momentum and fell short of the standards expected by supporters and the club hierarchy.
The decision signals a significant shift in direction as the club looks to return to competing at the highest level. Liverpool have already identified Iraola as their preferred successor. The Spaniard's work in the Premier League and his reputation for implementing an aggressive, progressive style of football have made him the leading candidate for the role.
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Iraola identified as the chosen successor
Fabrizio Romano has reported that Liverpool have already made their choice and are advancing plans to appoint Iraola. Romano wrote on X: "Andoni Iraola, set to become the next Liverpool manager as revealed earlier today! The negotiations will move forward quickly to get it done with formal steps but Liverpool decision made. Iraola will be the next manager."
Liverpool seek a fresh tactical direction
The decision follows a difficult 2025-26 season in which Liverpool struggled for consistency and only fight to qualify for the Champions League rather than challenging at the top of the table. Despite occasional positive performances under Slot, the team failed to build sustained momentum during the closing months of the campaign. That stagnation ultimately convinced decision-makers that a change was required.
Iraola's profile reportedly aligns closely with Liverpool's desire for a high-intensity approach. His ability to implement an energetic pressing system and maximise resources has made him an attractive option as the club looks to establish a new identity.
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Formalities remain before appointment
Liverpool are expected to continue negotiations in the coming days, with formal steps still required before the appointment can be completed and officially announced. If the deal is finalised, Iraola will immediately turn his attention to shaping Liverpool's summer plans. Securing a manager early would allow the club to begin a squad rebuild and prepare for a crucial season aimed at restoring Liverpool to the summit of English football.