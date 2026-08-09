Andoni Iraola confirms Jeremy Jacquet injury return date as Liverpool prepare for Como double-header

Liverpool supporters have been forced to wait for a first glimpse of their new defensive powerhouse, but the wait appears to be nearly over. Jacquet, who completed a deal worth up to £60m earlier this summer, has been sidelined for the opening fixtures of the Reds' pre-season schedule.

The 21-year-old was absent once again as Andoni Iraola’s side fell to a 3-2 defeat against Monaco at Anfield on Sunday, sparking questions about his readiness for the new Premier League campaign.

The former Rennes man has spent the last week working away from the main group, continuing his rehabilitation after a summer spent managing a shoulder issue. Despite the recent loss to the Ligue 1 outfit, Iraola was able to provide a positive outlook on the Frenchman's condition.