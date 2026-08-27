'Cannot guarantee anything' - Iraola drops Gakpo exit hint as Liverpool close in on Barcola

The Netherlands international, who joined Liverpool in January 2023 and has scored 51 goals in 181 appearances across all competitions for the Reds, has been the subject of significant interest from Tottenham Hotspur throughout the summer window, while Manchester City are also believed to be monitoring the 27-year-old forward. As Liverpool push to finalize a club-record move for Paris Saint-Germain sensation Bradley Barcola, the prospect of Gakpo moving on has become a tangible reality.

Addressing the speculation at a press conference to preview Saturday's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest at Anfield, the Spanish coach stated: 'When the market is open, you cannot guarantee anything with anyone. We don't know who will arrive. Cody is playing very well for us. He's been very good since he came from the World Cup. I'd like to know how the market finishes, but at the moment I don't know what's going to happen. I can smell who we're going to sign and what positions but experience shows you that if there's an opportunity on the last day, you think: If it's going to improve us, then let's take it.'