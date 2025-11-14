'You're just an extra in our world' - Karim Benzema fires back at far-right activist as French striker defends actress Lyna Khoudri over tribute to victims on 10th anniversary of terrorist attack

Benzema has publicly confronted a far-right activist who launched an attack on his partner, actress Khoudri, following her involvement in a solemn tribute to the victims of the attacks in France. Khoudri participated in a commemoration on TF1, reading Charlotte Delbo's poem "Prayer to the Living to Forgive Them for Being Alive," marking the 10th anniversary of the tragic events outside the Stade de France.

Activist Damien Rieu criticised Khoudri due to her previous alleged actions and her connection to Benzema. Rieu posted on social media: "To honour the victims of November 13, they could find no one other than Lyna Khoudri, partner of @Benzema, who liked a post justifying the beheading of Samuel Paty (and who lost her lawsuit against me when I denounced it)."

Benzema swiftly responded to Rieu on his own account, defending Khoudri and condemning the activist's remarks. "There are those who pay their respects, and those who put themselves on display... You have to be incredibly shallow to mistake a tribute for a staged performance, Damien. You're just an extra in our world," the former French international declared. This strong rebuke highlights Benzema's readiness to protect his partner and address what he perceives as a cynical attempt to politicise a moment of remembrance.