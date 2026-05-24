Weston McKennie (Juventus): A legitimate superstar for Juventus, one who carried the team through stretches in Italy and Europe. Got what he deserved with a long-awaited new contract worthy of his game-changing abilities for the club.

Folarin Balogun (Monaco): Absolutely unstoppable down the stretch, Balogun emerged as one of Ligue 1's most dangerous weapons. With 13 league goals and five more in the Champions League, this was the version of Balogun that Monaco really wanted when they signed him a few years back.

Tyler Adams (Bournemouth): Bournemouth are headed to Europe - who would have seen that coming? Adams is a key reason why, too, after putting together his most complete season in midfield, despite still dealing with some injury issues that sidelined him for part of it.

Auston Trusty (Celtic): Kept the faith, won a bunch of games, and ultimately, lifted two trophies with Celtic. Credit to the USMNT defender for really stepping up over the course of the season. A first World Cup now awaits.

Chris Richards (Crystal Palace): Solid in the Premier League and great in Europe, Crystal Palace can still make history by lifting a Conference League trophy. Richards' injury means he likely won't play, but he did a heck of a job to help them get there.

Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough): Despite it ending in a World Cup snub, there's no overlooking Morris' progress this season. With Middlesbrough, he emerged as one of the Championship's best midfielders, although he'll be disappointed to be staying in that league another year after losing the playoff finale.

Ricardo Pepi (PSV): Despite some more injury issues, Pepi finished with 16 goals in 1,415 league minutes for PSV. That includes seven goals over his last six games to really put an exclamation point on another dominant Eredivisie run.

Haji Wright (Coventry City): Dominated the Championship one more time for Coventry City to book a Premier League place. His 17 goals got them there, but what can he do now at the highest level? We'll find out next season!

Patrick Agyemang (Derby County): Absolutely fantastic, scoring 10 goals before an Achilles injury ruined his season and World Cup hopes. By the end of his first Championship run, there was no denying that Agyemang belonged. Now, U.S. fans will have to see what things look like when he gets back to full fitness.

Gianluca Busio (Venezia): Headed back to Serie A! Busio and Venezia did their thing in Serie B this season, and the American midfielder had a bigger role than ever as part of that. Now, he gets a chance to take a huge leap forward in Italy's top flight.