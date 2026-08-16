Americans Abroad: Sebastian Berhalter impresses again, Auston Trusty grabs a rare goal and Ricardo Pepi finds his touch

The European club seasons aren't fully up to speed yet. In truth, it might be a bit of a weird start.

There is always a World Cup hangover of some description, a tail that sweeps into the start of the domestic season after a major summer tournament. That might be especially true for the USMNT, whose players will have to deal with the physical, mental and perhaps emotional strain of what was a taxing World Cup.

Yet soccer doesn't allow much time for recovery. The calendar is ruthless, and attention has already shifted back to club football.

That means there is already plenty of action for prominent Americans in Europe. Much was made of Sebastian Berhalter's move to Middlesbrough this summer. It seemed a bit of an odd one at the time. But he impressed for the second straight week and has taken to English football well. Auston Trusty also had a good weekend, highlighted by a rare goal. And then there was PSV, which got its usual American boost.

GOAL looks at all of that and more in a roundup of the latest Americans Abroad action...