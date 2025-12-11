Americans Abroad Rondo: Is Christian Pulisic in the best form of his career - and which USMNT star needs a January move?

Christian Pulisic is once again making Serie A look pretty easy on a weekly basis. Ricardo Pepi is scoring again. Weston McKennie is, once more, proving he can force his way into any lineup despite constant speculation over his future. For all the talk about MLS's influence in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad, the backbone of the USMNT is still built on players making their mark abroad - and right now, a lot of them are trending upward.

That matters, because a pretty significant moment just dropped for this group: the World Cup draw. And while the event itself was chaotic, the outcome was anything but. If things break the way they should, the U.S. landed in a remarkably forgiving group - the kind that can set the stage for a real run in 2026.

So before the next camp arrives in four long months, there’s plenty for U.S. fans to feel good about.

GOAL takes a look at the state of Americans Abroad in another edition of...The Rondo.