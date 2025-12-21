The holiday season is underway, and there were plenty of gifts out there for the U.S. Men's National Team this weekend. There was plenty of creativity on display, as several USMNT stars ran the show for their respective clubs.

Ricardo Pepi will grab headlines again, and rightfully so. His ridiculous goalscoring run continued this weekend with yet another finish. Whether it's in the Eredivisie or Champions League, no opponent has really figured out how to stop him or his current form.

He's not the only player thriving. Patrick Agyemang continued his good form in the Championship. Malik Tillman is making plenty happen in the Bundesliga. Don't look past Weston McKennie, too, as he provided a massive assist for Juventus.

The holidays might have just started, but it's already looking good for Americans, with plenty of good form to go around as 2025 comes to a close.

GOAL takes a look at the performances from Americans Abroad this weekend.