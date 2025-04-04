Americans Abroad: Recovering Folarin Balogun sparks hope for Monaco, Haji Wright hunts goals for Coventry, and Weston McKennie posts credentials for Juventus

GOAL looks at the biggest storylines among Americans Abroad, with big tests ahead for Balogun, Wright and McKennie

For a few months, much of the talk around Americans Abroad has been about who wasn't on the pitch. Ricardo Pepi, Malik Tillman, Haji Wright, Folarin Balogun and Josh Sargent have all, at various points, been sidelined with injuries. And while Pepi remains out, the other four are either back, or well on the way.

Balogun and Wright have the most to play for individually. Neither had the chance to impress USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino in proper competition, watching from afar as the U.S. lost twice in the Nations League. But now, they're back. And the early signs have been encouraging.

Wright has found the net three times in his first three starts since returning from an ankle issue. Balogun turned in a lively 15 minutes after undergoing shoulder surgery. It is unclear how Pochettino will approach this summer's Gold Cup, but the duo would seem to be up for selection - and a good couple of months would set them up nicely.

Weston McKennie also faces an important week. He was straight into the XI for new manager Igor Tudor, and has another chance to impress this weekend as Juventus face Roma in what could be a crucial fixture in their Champions League qualification hopes.

GOAL looks ahead at some of the biggest storylines to follow among Americans Abroad this weekend.