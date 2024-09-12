Will Weston McKennie finally debut in Juventus XI and can Chris Richards and Crystal Palace earn their first victory?

The U.S. men's national team had a September window to forget, embarrassingly falling to Canada and then drawing New Zealand in a pair of friendlies on home soil. The good news, however, is that Mauricio Pochettino has officially been named manager of the program on a two-year deal through 2026.

His player pool returns to action this weekend at the club level, with the international window officially coming to a conclusion. Now, it's time for the Americans vying for roster spots under the new coach to start performing at a high and consistent level for their respective teams, as they look to impress for both club and country.

GOAL analyzes the major storylines to follow this weekend with Americans abroad.