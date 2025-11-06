Amad Diallo wing-back dilemma exposes the limitations of Ruben Amorim's controversial Man Utd formation

Both aspects of Amad's game exist. He is far from alone in being a wonderful attacking player who is yet to master the art of winning headers in his own box or being able to clip the wings of pacey, fleet-footed wingers.
The difference is that, unlike the other top attacking players in the Premier League, he is being asked to carry out those defensive tasks on a weekly basis due to operating as a wing-back in Ruben Amorim's 3-4-3 formation. In a few matches he has gotten away with it, but Forest seemed to target Amad and successfully exposed his vulnerabilities. United's next opponents - Tottenham, Everton and Crystal Palace - would be advised to do the same.
The scrutiny on Amad's role in the team has further highlighted the limitations of Amorim's formation and given the coach yet another problem that he needs to confront.