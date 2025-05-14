Amad Diallo follows Harry Maguire's lead! Man Utd forward attends Sunderland's Championship play-off clash with Coventry one day after England defender spotted watching Sheffield United triumph
Amad Diallo followed Harry Maguire's lead by attending Sunderland's Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry on Tuesday.
- Amad attends Sunderland's play-off semi-final
- Played for Mackems in 2022-23 season
- Team-mate Maguire was at Sheffield United on Monday