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Alvaro Morata closing in on shock move to Spanish second division side Leganes following disappointing Como spell
Morata set for Leganes
According to Fabrizio Romano, Morata is set to join Spanish second-tier outfit Leganes on loan for the 2026-27 campaign. The seasoned forward made his switch to Como permanent this summer following an initial loan spell from AC Milan. However, his stint under Fabregas proved disappointing, yielding just a solitary goal across 30 appearances in all competitions.
Moretto details advanced talks
Discussions over the move are at an advanced stage and expected to conclude swiftly. Providing an update on the ongoing negotiations, Marca journalist Matteo Moretto posted on X: "Alvaro Morata is very close to Leganes. The club's president, Eduardo Cosin, and the sporting director, Andres Pardo, are working intensively to reach a total agreement with the striker. The negotiations are going very well and there is optimism. The clubs, negotiating over a loan."
Proven Segunda Division pedigree
Morata boasts a storied European pedigree with spells at Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Milan, commanding a cumulative €229m in career transfer fees. Although contracted to Como until June 2029, the 33-year-old is expected to adapt quickly given his prior experience in the Segunda Division. The forward enjoyed a prolific spell in the Spanish second tier with Real Madrid Castilla during the 2012-13 season, registering 12 goals and five assists in 18 matches.
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Leganes chase early momentum
Leganes have made a promising start to their Segunda Division campaign, sitting fifth in the table after collecting four points from their opening two matches. Ruben Albes' side will look to build on that positive run when they host Eldense this weekend. Morata's potential arrival is expected to sharpen their attacking edge while adding vital veteran leadership in their push for La Liga promotion.
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