Alvaro Morata closing in on shock move to Spanish second division side Leganes following disappointing Como spell

Discussions over the move are at an advanced stage and expected to conclude swiftly. Providing an update on the ongoing negotiations, Marca journalist Matteo Moretto posted on X: "Alvaro Morata is very close to Leganes. The club's president, Eduardo Cosin, and the sporting director, Andres Pardo, are working intensively to reach a total agreement with the striker. The negotiations are going very well and there is optimism. The clubs, negotiating over a loan."