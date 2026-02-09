'We're both hurting' - Alvaro Morata lifts lid on split with wife Alice Campello as former Chelsea & Real Madrid star hits back at cheating rumours

Morata and Campello appear to be officially over. The pair announced their separation initially in August of 2024, after Spain had won the European Championships. They got back together in January of last year, with Campello claiming their initial split was "the worst mistake we've ever made in our lives".

However, Spanish magazine Hola has now reported that this second chapter has failed to last. According to the publication, the glamourous couple have been living separately for several weeks. Morata has packed his bags and left the family residence he shared with Campello and their four young children - twins Alessandro and Leonardo, Edoardo and Bella.

Campello has, though, insisted that there has been no infidelity, with rumours having swirled over the nature of Morata's relationship with a sports management expert named Elena Sirigu.

She said: "Elena is a family friend whom I've known for years, and I can say with absolute certainty that she is not that kind of person and has never done anything she's been accused of," Campello wrote in a passionate post. She revealed that Sirigu had called her in tears over the "family wrecker" label, prompting Campello to speak out publicly to protect her friend's reputation.

"I'm defending Elena because she's innocent and because, as a woman, I know very well how much certain accusations can hurt," she added. "Our relationship has always been clear: she even dedicated her undergraduate thesis to Masqmai [Campello's beauty brand], and she's a serious person with values and a respectable family."