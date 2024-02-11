Alvaro Morata leaves pitch in tears after awkward fall in Sevilla defeat to leave Atletico Madrid sweating on top scorer's fitness ahead of Champions League showdown with Inter

Aditya Gokhale
Álvaro Morata Atlético de Madrid 2024@Getty
Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata left the field in tears in the second half after an awkward fall as the Rojiblancos lost 1-0 to Sevilla.

  • Atletico beaten 1-0
  • Morata went off before the break
  • Visibly upset after awkward fall

