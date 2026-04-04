According to reports in the Spanish newspaper *Sport*, the Catalans are dreaming of signing RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande. Barça officials are said to view the young Ivorian as the perfect candidate to fill the vacant position on the left wing, which would become available should Marcus Rashford leave.
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"Almost impossible!" FC Barcelona are reportedly dreaming of a mega-transfer from the Bundesliga
He is currently on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United until the end of the season, though it is unlikely he will stay due to the Englishman’s high wage demands. A purchase option worth €30 million has not been exercised.
Nevertheless, the Blaugrana are aware that a transfer for Diomande would be extremely difficult to pull off; after all, the 19-year-old is under contract with the Bulls until 2030. According to reports, Leipzig’s transfer fee demands are said to be in excess of the 100-million-euro mark, which would be almost impossible for the financially struggling Catalans to meet.
Furthermore, Barcelona are not the only club eyeing a move for the Ivorian. Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Liverpool and clubs from Spain are all said to have him on their radar. The newspaper Sport therefore describes it as an “almost impossible dream signing” for Barcelona.
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Leipzig is determined to extend Diomande’s contract
According to Sky, Leipzig are already planning to extend the 19-year-old’s contract in order to at least pre-empt his departure next summer. The player has reportedly already been informed of a planned pay rise, and Leipzig are also in a comfortable position both on and off the pitch.
Leipzig signed Diomande from CD Leganes in the Spanish second division just before the start of the current season for €20 million. With ten league goals and seven assists in 26 matches, he is one of the standout rising stars of the current Bundesliga season.
Yan Diomande: Bundesliga statistics for RB Leipzig
Competitive matches
Goals
Assists
26
10
7