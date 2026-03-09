AFP
Alisson injury: Nightmare for Liverpool as No.1 goalkeeper ruled out of Galatasaray Champions League last-16 tie
Training ground disaster for Reds
Alisson took part in training on Monday but felt discomfort at the end of the session and will therefore not be risked. The timing is particularly brutal for Slot, who is looking to steer the Merseyside giants toward European glory in his second season. The Brazilian goalkeeper has made 32 appearances in all competitions this season and was in goal for their 3-1 win over Wolves in the FA Cup on Friday night. Slot will also be without Federico Chiesa, who missed Monday's session, thinning the attacking options available for the first-leg battle.
Mamardashvili ready for the spotlight
In Alisson's absence, Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to be handed the gloves for the biggest game of his Liverpool career to date. The Georgia international, who arrived in a £25 million move from Valencia, has already registered 11 appearances during Alisson’s previous injury layoffs this season. Notably, one of those appearances came against Tuesday's opponents during the competition's league phase. Mamardashvili was thrust into the action in Istanbul earlier this term, replacing Alisson in the second half of a narrow 1-0 defeat.
Galatasaray’s home advantage
While Liverpool deal with injury woes, Galatasaray enter the tie brimming with confidence following a dramatic playoff victory over Juventus. However, the Turkish giants will have to navigate the return leg at Anfield without their vocal support after UEFA's Appeals Body confirmed a ticket ban for their fans following misconduct in Italy. For the first leg in Istanbul, however, the atmosphere will be as electric as ever as Okan Buruk’s men look to repeat their 1-0 victory over the Reds from earlier in the competition.
Slot’s squad depth tested
The confirmed 21-man squad highlights a blend of experienced stars and emerging talent, though the lack of a senior backup for Mamardashvili is a concern. Freddie Woodman will step up from third choice to sit on the bench as Mamardashvili's understudy, with youngsters like Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni also included in the travelling party. The Reds are still reeling from recent domestic inconsistency, including a defeat to Wolves in the Premier League, and the loss of Alisson only adds to the pressure on Slot’s tactical setup.
