Alisha Lehmann relaxes at Beachouse Ibiza on well-earned holiday with Switzerland team-mates after run to Euro 2025 quarter-finals
Alisha Lehmann was spotted relaxing at Beachouse Ibiza with Riola Xhemaili and other Switzerland team-mates on a vacation following the team's elimination from the 2025 European Championship. After an impressive run to the last-eight stage of the competition, Lehmann and Co crashed out as they went down 2-0 against reigning world champions Spain.
