Alisha Lehmann Douglas Luiz birthday 2025Instagram
Chris Burton

Alisha Lehmann explains why she went from dating Swiss team-mate to Douglas Luiz & reveals how historic double transfer to Juventus for ex-Aston Villa stars came about

A. LehmannD. LuizJuventusShowbizSwitzerlandJuventusSerie A Femminile

Alisha Lehmann has explained why she went from dating a Swiss international team-mate to Douglas Luiz, and how double Juventus transfer happened.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Rekindled romance with Brazilian partner
  • Previously dated Swiss colleague Bachmann
  • Embraced a fresh start with Italian giants
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱