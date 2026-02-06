Alexis Mac Allister reveals simple message Arne Slot gave at Liverpool team meeting as Premier League champions fight to save season

The mood around Anfield has undergone a dramatic transformation in recent weeks. Liverpool endured a disastrous start to the season that saw them fall far behind Arsenal in the Premier League title race, seeing pressure build on coach Slot. However, the Reds have lost just one of their last 16 matches - a 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth before last week's ruthless 6-0 demolition of Qarabag in the Champions League, followed by a clinical 4-1 hammering of Newcastle, restored confidence that the they have finally rediscovered their swagger.

According to Mac Allister, this turnaround was no accident. Speaking to the club's official website, the World Cup winner revealed that a specific tactical meeting served as the catalyst.

"The manager had a really good meeting where he said that we needed to improve in both boxes," Mac Allister explained. "That’s what we wanted and I think we showed it in the last two games. We were more aggressive, we pressed a little bit more, and we showed that 'punch' that was missing. It is about being consistent now, which is going to be key."