As for on the pitch, it will be interesting to see what impact these signings make. Geyoro arrived last summer to much fanfare but struggled to pull up trees in her first year in the WSL, despite being in the peak years of her career at 28 years old and arriving with a reputation as a world-class player.

Putellas' arrival will likely help the France international, as it adds quality into the midfield around her. Given Geyoro's undoubted ability, it would be a real surprise to see her have another poor season. As for Putellas herself, one would expect her to help London City win matches single-handedly at times, given her game-changing talent.

Leon will slot in as a starter in the backline, hoping the team to improve on a paltry return of just three clean sheets in 22 league games last term, while also adding plenty of quality in possession as London City try to play games on their terms on a more consistent basis.

Earps, meanwhile, might not be as highly-thought of as when she left England in 2024, to join PSG, but she was regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world only recently and will hope to rediscover that form as she returns to the WSL.

Elene Lete had an up-and-down first season in between the sticks for London City, recording the second-lowest save percentage among shot-stoppers to play at least 750 minutes in the division, while also conceding a league-high 6.8 goals more than she should have, according to expected goals statistics. The club will hope Earps' arrival addresses some of that while also helping Lete to improve, with the 24-year-old having just signed a new contract.