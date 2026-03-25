Alexia Putellas lays down Barcelona demands as Spain hero considers more 'lucrative' offers as contract ticks down

According to a report by Mundo Deportivo, Putellas is prioritising the sporting project over economic gain. Despite public assurances from president Joan Laporta regarding her continuity, sporting director of women's football Marc Vives has indicated a formal proposal might wait until the end of the campaign. The midfielder is fully aware that any financial package from Barcelona will likely be inferior to the lucrative offers on her table from abroad. Yet, money is not the motivating factor; she wants to ensure the team remains at the pinnacle of European football before signing.