Alexander Sorloth explains why he didn't pass to Erling Haaland when Norway had golden chance to establish two-goal lead vs England in World Cup quarter-final tie

Norway were leading 1-0 in the World Cup quarter-final against England when Martin Odegaard played a brilliant ball through to Sorloth in the 44th minute. For a few brief seconds, Sorloth and Haaland were two-on-one against John Stones, with Declan Rice and Nico O’Reilly desperately trying to track back. Most observers expected a simple square pass to Haaland for a potentially easy finish, but Sorloth slowed down and attempted to get past Stones himself.

The resulting shot was blocked and safely gathered by England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. The failure to convert proved costly, as Jude Bellingham equalised for England just three minutes later. Former England striker and BBC pundit Alan Shearer was critical of the decision, stating: "Again England are lucky. Sorloth should have played through Haaland with speed much earlier. He chose not to do it, and then there was no way through. He ran straight into traffic."