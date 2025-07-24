Alexander Isak stuns Newcastle by handing in transfer request after missing pre-season tour amid Liverpool and Al-Hilal interest

Alexander Isak has rocked Newcastle United by informing the Magpies of his desire to leave this summer, with Liverpool and Al-Hilal circling. The Swedish striker missed the Magpies’ pre-season tour of East Asia due to a reported thigh injury, but it has now emerged that the in-demand striker wants to explore a big-money move away from St. James' Park this summer.

Isak hands in transfer request to leave Newcastle United

Liverpool, Al-Hilal eye record move for Swedish striker

Newcastle reluctant to sell but £150m bid could tempt