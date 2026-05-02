Alexander Isak injured AGAIN as Liverpool striker to miss Man Utd clash

Amid the injury chaos, Salah has opened up about his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season. The 33-year-old had already confirmed he will depart the club after nine years, revealing that a private conversation with former captain Steven Gerrard helped him reach a final decision to leave.

Speaking to Gerrard for TNT Sports, Salah said: "I’m happy now. I remember we had that conversation. I appreciated that. People didn’t know that you came to my house. We had a good conversation, and you said your opinion and I really appreciate it. I’m glad that I’m leaving now from a big door, and this is also something you mentioned to me, just leaving on your terms. It’s time to go. I would say the desire, I really want to succeed. I really want to be remembered in this club. I haven’t decided yet what I’m going to do. I have a lot of options which are good options. But I feel like ‘OK, you know what, this is the right thing to do now and I have peace with it."